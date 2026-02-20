Glen Powell's How To Make A Killing Is A Secret Remake Of A Comedy Masterpiece

Over the last couple decades, the remake has become not just more commonplace in film and television, but also more of a selling point, too. While the majority of remakes tend to be genre films and shows, there have been a handful of productions that've sought to find new angles on milestones and masterpieces: Gus Van Sant's "Psycho" is the most obvious, but for instance, Martin Scorsese's "The Departed" remade the excellent Hong Kong thriller "Infernal Affairs," and Christopher Nolan remade the 1997 Norwegian hit "Insomnia" in 2002. As those examples indicate, it's much easier for a filmmaker to remake a great movie when there's either a large gap of time or culture involved.

That brings us to this week's "How to Make a Killing," a new movie that you may not even realize is a remake. The film, written and directed by John Patton Ford and starring Glen Powell, does not contain the same setting, time period, or character names as its source material. Yet the fact remains that it's secretly a remake of "Kind Hearts and Coronets," a British film produced at Ealing Studios in 1949, directed and co-written by Robert Hamer. That movie was itself an adaptation of the obscure early 20th-century novel "Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal." All three versions of the story feature the same basic tale of a young man who, after being denied a huge inheritance he has a partial claim to, embarks on a quest to murder the rest of his relatives. While "How to Make a Killing" might wish to distance itself from its predecessor due to being more of sharp satire than a comedy, the fact is that "Kind Hearts and Coronets" is a comedy masterpiece which still holds up today.