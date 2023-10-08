The George Lucas Lunch Meeting That Saved Star Wars From Disaster

Before "Star Wars" hit theaters in 1977, the world had no idea it would take over the popular consciousness, spawn sequels, prequels, TV series, comics, books, and video games. This story of a young man who leaves his home to become a hero was powerful — and all the more so because of something the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi (played by the late Sir Alec Guinness) does late in the film.

Guinness had decades of experience on the stage and had starred in films like "Great Expectations," "The Bridge on the River Kwai," "Doctor Zhivago," and Lawrence of Arabia" before taking on a role in this as-yet-unknown space opera. He wasn't always supportive of the first "Star Wars" film. Though he's also said positive things about it, the movie wasn't exactly his usual kind of work. Plus — spoiler alert for an over four decades-old film — his character dies and comes back as a Force ghost.

That plot point in particular didn't sit well with Guinness and led to a difficult discussion with creator George Lucas. That discussion, in fact, kept the film from disaster, according to the book "The Making of Star Wars: Enhanced Edition" by J.W. Rinzler.