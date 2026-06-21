20 Best TV Shows Of The 2010s, Ranked

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The 2010s marked a big turning point in television. Streaming caused a shift in how people viewed shows, and network series were no longer the biggest hits. Netflix introduced the world to binge-watching, and cable channels like AMC and FX started cranking out prestige TV.

Meanwhile, 22-episode seasons stopped being the norm while streamers opted out of the typical September to May schedule. Many would argue that these changes have been bad for the industry and that the streaming wars have created some casualties in Hollywood. However, there is no denying that a lot of good television was made as a result.

After careful consideration, we have chosen the best shows from the 2010s. Some series on this list started in the 2000s, while others ended in the 2020s, but the majority of their seasons aired during the 2010s. Whether it is a fantasy series about people vying for a throne or an animated show about a depressed horse, there was a lot of unique and exciting television happening during the 2010s.