What Happened To The Cast Of Twin Peaks?

It's safe to say "Twin Peaks" has one of the biggest cult followings in television history. Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, "Twin Peaks" debuted on ABC in 1990 and introduced the world to one of TV's biggest mysteries: Who killed Laura Palmer? Thankfully, the question was answered before the show was cancelled in 1991.

In the finale, Laura (Sheryl Lee) says to Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), "I'll see you again in 25 years." This became a reality when a revival season titled "Twin Peaks: The Return" aired on Showtime in 2017. Lynch returned to the series under one condition, and it became an instant fan-favorite.

Long before the reboot, Lynch revisited the world he created in the prequel film, "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me." Much of the show's cast returned for the movie and the revival season. Some actors had big careers during the 25-year gap, while others are mostly known for the show. The "Twin Peaks" cast is vast, but here's what some of the main actors have been up to since the original show ended.

Warning: "Twin Peaks" spoilers ahead...