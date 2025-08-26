A Twin Peaks Star's Real-Life Jealousy Killed A Major Relationship On The Show

Among the many fan-favorite characters of the original run of "Twin Peaks," Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) still reigns supreme. The mysterious, eccentric daughter of one of the town's most important businessmen, Audrey is pretty much always up to something interesting. When she's not messing with Norwegian businessmen, she's infiltrating a brothel or dancing mysteriously in a diner. She also has a crush on the lead character Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) that a lot of viewers could relate to.

It's that crush of hers on Cooper that led to what many fans consider a big disappointment of the show's later episodes. Despite her and Cooper having clear chemistry, despite Cooper seeming intrigued by her, the show never does anything with them. Some would say this was for the best — Audrey the character is 17 after all — but Sherilyn Fenn would disagree.

"It was a silly thing that Audrey Horne and Agent Dale Cooper didn't stay together, because that's what should've happened," she said in a 2014 interview. "It happened organically, without anyone making a plan for it to happen. But they had to stop it because... [Takes a deep breath.] People got mad and jealous and... it was just stupid. Ugh."

What did Fenn mean by "people"? Well, she meant Lara Flynn Boyle, who played Donna Hayward throughout seasons 1 and 2. Donna would later be played by Moira Kelly in the groundbreaking prequel film "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," and Donna wouldn't be seen at all in "Twin Peaks: The Return," but none of this led to any kind of renewed Audrey/Cooper romance. As Fenn explained further: