David Lynch Had One Condition To Make Twin Peaks: The Return

There are two types of people in this world: Those who think "Twin Peaks: The Return" is a TV show, and those who are wrong.

I kid, I kid! Well, sorta. Anyway, let's back up a minute for all you blessed souls out there who haven't the foggiest what I'm blathering on about. The debate over whether Mark Frost and David Lynch's continuation of their equal parts darkly surreal and broadly absurdist 1990s mystery-horror TV drama should really be considered a movie has been quietly simmering since "The Return" aired on Showtime in 2017. No less an authority than the renowned publication Cahiers du Cinéma even declared it the best film of its decade in 2019, with "The Return" similarly tying for the 152nd place in Sight & Sound's 2022 critics poll for the best movies of all time. But why, exactly, are these prestigious outlets insisting that a season of a TV show spanning 18 episodes that initially aired over 16 weeks (with the first two and last two episodes clumped together) isn't, you know, a TV show?

No doubt, some of this can be chalked up to the (for my money, silly) prevailing attitude that film is a superior medium to television, which some people have stubbornly clung to as streaming has further blurred the lines between the two. It's also probably a response to comments made by Lynch himself, as he referred to "The Return" as being "an 18-hour movie" on more than one occasion. Unsurprisingly, though, that's because the late artist had (as was typical for him) an idiosyncratic yet thoughtful perspective on the whole film vs. television discussion, much more so than that soundbite would indicate.

"Television and cinema to me are exactly the same thing," as he explained at the Camerimage film festival screening of the first two episodes of "The Return" in 2017 (via Variety). "Telling a story with motion, pictures, and sound. It ended up being 18 hours." Yes, per usual, Lynch had a simple if somewhat enigmatic way of approaching the whole thing, and that extended to the one condition he had for making more "Twin Peaks" in the first place.