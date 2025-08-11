Comedy Legend Mel Brooks Secretly Produced One Of David Lynch's Best Movies

By the late 1970s, Mel Brooks was a worldwide star noted for his hilarious comedy classics. He had already won an Oscar for writing "The Producers" and had released both "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles" in the same year. (Incidentally, those movies were also nominated for Oscars.) After that, he moved on to the ambitious 1976 film "Silent Movie," an actual silent movie, before working on "High Anxiety," a surgically pointed spoof of Alfred Hitchcock's work. Both of those films earned well over $30 million at the box office against a $4 million production budget. Brooks was riding high.

While Brooks was rolling in dough as a Hollywood hotshot, an up-and-coming art student from Missoula, Montana was turning heads at the American Film Institute with his audacious, surreal, and nightmarish films and sculptures. He had already made a few notable shorts, and he graduated with a grant, hoping to make his first feature film. For several years, this ambitious young filmmaker worked on his first movie, working at an incredibly slow pace and constructing a surrealist nightmare of epic proportions. The finished film finally came out in 1977. The movie was "Eraserhead," and the filmmaker was David Lynch.

One would be hard-pressed to find two filmmakers more different than Mel Brooks and David Lynch — Frank Capra and Jörg Buttgereit, perhaps? — but the two were more closely linked than some may realize. Brooks, while a comedian, was also fond of surrealism and horror, and he was interested in forming a separate production company specifically so he could serve as an executive producer on non-comedy projects.

It was 1979, and Brooks — through the usual Hollywood channels — had happened upon the script for "The Elephant Man," a movie inspired by the life of Joseph Merrick. Brooks was eager to produce it. Not only that, when Brooks saw a special screening of "Eraserhead," he was so impressed that he immediately wanted Lynch to direct "The Elephant Man."