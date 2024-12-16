Why Twin Peaks Star Lara Flynn Boyle Disappeared From Hollywood

During the early '90s, there were few TV actresses hotter in Hollywood than Lara Flynn Boyle. After a handful of supporting credits in the late '80s in movies like "Poltergeist III" and shows like "Amerika," Boyle landed a main cast role as Donna Hayward on David Lynch and Mark Frost's genre-bending supernatural mystery series "Twin Peaks." When the show quickly became a pop culture sensation, Boyle was launched to stardom, and she got plenty of opportunities to show off her talents in the show's first season, where Donna is particularly central to the plot.

In the wake of her "Twin Peaks" fame, Boyle appeared in a number of prominent movies through the early '90s, playing Stacy in "Wayne's World" and co-starring in the 1992 Matthew Modine film "Equinox," among others. She was also a prominent face in celebrity news through the decade, dating other stars like "Twin Peaks" castmate Kyle MacLachlan, comedian David Spade, and Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson. And while she stayed quite active in Hollywood for the next 15 years or so, she hasn't spent much time in the spotlight more recently.

Over the years, Boyle has discussed her slide out of the limelight and how aging actresses often struggle to find quality roles in the entertainment industry — an issue that's been called out more and more in modern times. Of course, she hasn't been entirely retired, either. Here's where Lara Flynn Boyle has been since "Twin Peaks" and what she's up to now.