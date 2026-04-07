10 Famous Actors You Forgot Appeared On Key & Peele

After the incredible "Chappelle's Show" unexpectedly went off the air and "Mind of Mencia" was ... another show that was there, Comedy Central blessed our screens with the awesome sketch comedy series, "Key & Peele." For five seasons, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele put featured both socially conscious, hilarious sketches and bits where a man is unreasonably excited over a hotel's continental breakfast.

"Key & Peele" has been off the air for over a decade now, but we haven't forgotten the eponymous duo. Key is a comedy fixture who's appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. Peele went in the other direction and is now an Academy Award-winning horror auteur. But even then, a lot of hilarious improv went into the making of his hit film "Get Out."

They're not the only ones who benefitted, as "Key & Peele" also introduced audiences to many talented actors before they got way more famous. We're not talking about people like Allison Janney, who was already recognizable before playing around with Key and Peele. Some of these stars only had bit parts on "Key & Peele," but when you go back to rewatch the show, it's clear they were always destined for something more.