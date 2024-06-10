A Lot Of Hilarious Improv Went Into The Horror Of Get Out

Jordan Peele does not miss. After years of delighting audiences everywhere with subversive and hilarious sketches on "Key and Peele," Peele went on to become an Academy Award winning filmmaker with one of the best debut features in decades. "Get Out" remains a masterpiece of horror, a fantastic calling card for a new director and a hell of a debut that was followed by more phenomenal thrillers, each unique and still hugely entertaining.

Part of the magic of "Get Out" lies in the marriage of Peele's influences. You can clearly see this being the work of a filmmaker with a deep knowledge and passion for the horror genre, but also excellent comedic timing and sensibilities — both of which were present in "Key and Peele." For the comedy, Peele allowed a great deal of improvisation, which made the horror even more poignant.

Speaking with Vulture, Lil Rel Howery talked about the scene where he figures out that Allison Williams is a psychopath, which actually had room for him to improvise a bit. "I figure out that she's lying, and then I say, 'The TSA tingles.' That was just me riffin,'" Howery said. "I'd go on a rant, then they yell cut. I just keep going because I might have forgotten the exact line."

The scene Howery is referring to then leads to the best scene in the movie, where Williams' Rose reveals her true colors and takes Daniel Kaluuya's character Chris' keys, fully revealing herself to be evil. Thankfully, things work out, with Howery's Rod arriving to rescue his friend — though we almost got an ending that was much bleaker.