AT&T Commercial Actress Milana Vayntrub Starred In An Underrated Video Game Movie

Josh Ruben's 2021 horror-comedy "Werewolves Within" is one of the best video game-based movies ever made. It's funny, clever, scary, and sports two excellent lead performances from Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub.

Of course, "best video game movie" is a very low bar to clear. For many years, filmmakers struggled to turn video games into quality films, and the reasons for this can be endlessly debated. In many cases, the games being adapted into films were so complex, aged, and rich with lore that their stories no longer conveniently fit into a conventional film narrative. In other cases, the games in question were already derived from B-movies, so the resulting adaptations felt like a copy of a copy. For many years, fans held up Paul W.S. Anderson's 1995 film "Mortal Kombat" as the gold standard, and that should reveal how low the bar really was. In recent years, some video game movies have been decent, or have at least been hits. The most recent reboot of "Mortal Kombat," while convoluted, at least had the appropriate amount of gore, and everyone and their mother went to see "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

"Werewolves Within" was based on a very simple 2016 werewolf video game, itself inspired by the party game "Mafia." The film doesn't follow the game closely at all — the game is set in a medieval fantasy town, the film in modern-day America — but both are stories about deducing which of the many characters we meet is secretly a werewolf. The new forest ranger Finn (Richardson) has to figure it out, and he enlists the aid of the sarcastic mail-carrier Cecily (Vayntrub, whom you might also know as the AT&T girl), whom Sam is not-so-secretly crushing on.