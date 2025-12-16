AT&T Actress Milana Vayntrub Used Risqué Photos To Support A Cause Close To Her Heart

Many may recognize Milana Vayntrub from her long-running AT&T commercials, her connection to Squirrel Girl in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in "Werewolves Within," or her recent appearance in Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." Now, the actress and comedian is drawing attention for a very different reason — a creative fundraising effort aimed at helping victims of the 2025 California wildfires.

According to the New York Post, Vayntrub launched an unconventional initiative that involved selling spicy photos to raise money for those impacted by the fires. The project, called "Only Philanthropy," playfully nods to OnlyFans while directing all proceeds toward charitable giving. In a post shared on Instagram, Vayntrub revealed that her campaign has already brought in over $500,000 in donations.

In the caption accompanying a steamy photo carousel, she explained her reasoning for this approach. "I had this full-on crazy idea for an experiment," she wrote. "After the LA fires this year, I saw that what people really needed was some cash. So I wondered if you and me could try something ridiculous and team up to help the people affected." The team-up worked, and over half a million dollars has gone toward direct assistance.