AT&T Actress Milana Vayntrub Used Risqué Photos To Support A Cause Close To Her Heart
Many may recognize Milana Vayntrub from her long-running AT&T commercials, her connection to Squirrel Girl in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in "Werewolves Within," or her recent appearance in Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." Now, the actress and comedian is drawing attention for a very different reason — a creative fundraising effort aimed at helping victims of the 2025 California wildfires.
According to the New York Post, Vayntrub launched an unconventional initiative that involved selling spicy photos to raise money for those impacted by the fires. The project, called "Only Philanthropy," playfully nods to OnlyFans while directing all proceeds toward charitable giving. In a post shared on Instagram, Vayntrub revealed that her campaign has already brought in over $500,000 in donations.
In the caption accompanying a steamy photo carousel, she explained her reasoning for this approach. "I had this full-on crazy idea for an experiment," she wrote. "After the LA fires this year, I saw that what people really needed was some cash. So I wondered if you and me could try something ridiculous and team up to help the people affected." The team-up worked, and over half a million dollars has gone toward direct assistance.
Milana Vayntrub used her fame to raise funds for Wildfire relief
The project began when Vayntrub offered saucy photos in exchange for those who proved they had donated to a single mother known only as "Bridget" on GoFundMe. Supporters raised $170,000 as a result. Encouraged by the response, Vayntrub continued using the same approach to help others, and the momentum didn't slow down. Each new effort brought in more donations, proving the model could work beyond a one-time campaign.
The mission statement on Only Philanthropy's website sums up the concept clearly, describing it as a platform that offers exclusive, lighthearted content in exchange for meaningful real-world impact, all in service of raising money for urgent causes.
Based on her social media posts, Vayntrub has made it clear that she sees this as just the beginning. On Instagram, she hinted at plans to expand by bringing in more creators. "We've raised over half a million dollars together this year. Now let's grow this into something bigger, stranger, more powerful, with more creators jumping in," she wrote on Instagram.
Here's hoping that she can expand her empire even more after she appears in the highly-anticipated "Project Hail Mary" next year.