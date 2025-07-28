Fantastic Four: First Steps Makes Us Wish Another Marvel Character Was The Villain Instead

This article contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" brings Marvel's first family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time and gives us the best version of the blue-clad superhero team that the big screen has ever seen, thanks to superb performances from Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby (the real MVP), Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. Of course, that doesn't mean every aspect of the Marvel Studios movie is perfect. In fact, the movie has a major villain problem in the form of the planet-devouring Galactus.

The Marvel villain, portrayed by "The Witch" star Ralph Ineson, may be too big of a threat for the Fantastic Four to face for their first MCU outing (a symptom of a lot of 2000s-era superhero movies). That's largely why Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) gets to do much of the fighting on behalf of Galactus for the first two acts of the movie, but the nature of such a massive, cosmic villain still creates some struggles for the film's third act. The scenes involving Galactus as a physical threat feel weightless, and the resulting action leaves a lot to be desired. Even the plan to trick Galactus is "Looney Tunes" in nature, and it doesn't feel worthy of a team comprised of brilliant scientists, especially when Reed Richards just figured out how to teleport the entire planet into another universe.

We can't help but be even more disappointed in the use of Galactus as a villain when there's another fascinating rival hanging around Matt Shakman's superhero movie that proved to be much more interesting in the limited screentime afforded to him in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

We're talking, of course, about Paul Walter Hauser as the leader of Subterranea, the one and only Mole Man.