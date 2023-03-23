Ted Lasso Doesn't Have Sketch Comedy Origins, But PlayStation's FIFA Had A Part To Play

"Brendan and I have known each other for many moons, like since '95, '97," Sudeikis shared. He explained that when the pair worked together at a theater called Boom Chicago, Sudeikis "cajoled" everyone into chipping in some money for a Playstation, he admits, "mostly so I could play 'Tony Hawk Pro Skater.'" That's where the pair's clueless-about-soccer versus soccer expert dynamic came about — in real life. Hunt convinced Sudeikis to also buy the latest FIFA game, which Sudeikis says only the two of them played. "While we would play that he would explain to me about — Brendan had just recently and continuously fell in love with soccer as an American football fan, so then we would talk about it," Sudeikis told Variety.

The comedian does note that Hunt went on to do a one-man-show about how much he loved football, one that the theater's manager apparently wanted him to include with a rap. Sudeikis' retelling of the story is hilarious, featuring a reference to T9 texting and a mix-up between "The Music Man" character Harold Hill and "GoodFellas" subject Henry Hill, but the point is that Ted Lasso as a concept definitely didn't exist in the '90s. As Hunt points out, though, Variety isn't the first outlet to reference the story. "It's one of those things that's sort of become the mythology of the show that we have no idea how that happened because it's not true," he says. "We never did anything called Ted Lasso before Ted Lasso."