The Greatest Victim Of The Streaming Wars Is The Very Thing That Started Them

Not to quote the dictionary here, but "original" as defined by the folks at Merriam-Webster is "not secondary, derivative, or imitative." Of course, all art is derivative of something, but the initial run of streaming originals was far more interested in making compelling, genuinely original films and TV shows than the current landscape of bending and bowing to the whims of data-driven "guaranteed hits" and algorithmically appealing poster art. I was recently privileged enough to catch an early screening of "The Creep Tapes," (coming soon to Shudder) the series expansion of the "Creep" films, originally distributed internationally by Netflix, with franchise creators Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice in attendance. At one point, Duplass talked about how much making the "Creep" films meant to him because they were an outlet for him to take truly original creative swings and lamented that 2014 now feels like a totally different lifetime. It's depressing to admit, but he's right.

The Streaming Wars really picked up steam in 2019 with the launch of Disney+, forcing all of the streamers to vie for subscribers, talent, and projects. Whoever said "a free market encourages competition" was a fool, because the result of said competition was that studios and streamers became more risk averse, less likely to push boundaries, and more reliant on familiar IP. The Max streaming app is looking to already reboot the "Harry Potter" franchise with a series that will take over 10 years to complete, studios have become dependent on franchise blockbusters with irresponsibly inflated budgets, and last year /Film writer Rafael Motamayor pointed out the growing trend of "The Brand Movie." As he wrote, "Besides, who cares about people anyway? Not Hollywood, apparently, because they have finally recognized that the audience's huge interest in recognizable IP and nostalgia means they don't care about people or characters, they care about products." And considering how many people "wait for movies to hit streaming" instead of going out to catch a new flick in a movie theater, The Streaming Wars have infiltrated the landscape of theatrical releases.

Where are independently produced films without a flashy A-lister to headline the trailer supposed to go? What do we do with genuinely original stories that can't be proven by "data" to be a hit because it's never been done before? It used to be that these were the kinds of stories that streamers fought to give a home but now ... original doesn't mean original, it just means "exclusive."