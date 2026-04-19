10 Best Workplace Comedy TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

There are many subgenres in the world of sitcoms, and one of the most successful is the workplace comedy. Shows that follow people at their jobs tend to be deeply relatable, whether they are set in a mundane office or on an exciting television set.

Workplace comedies began airing in the 1960s, but the first truly successful series to fit the mold was "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which debuted in 1970. Before that, sitcoms like "The Dick Van Dyke Show" featured characters splitting their time between work and home, but workplace comedies typically keep the action in a place of business.

When choosing the best workplace comedies, there are a lot of factors to consider. Is the show funny? Does the ensemble gel? How does it hold up over time? Considering how many workplace comedies there are, some fan-favorites had to be cut from our list, like "Scrubs" and "Superstore."

A handful of workplace shows are currently thriving on television, including "Abbott Elementary" and "St. Denis Medical." However, we decided to focus on series that have already ended, since it is hard to categorize the best when you do not have all the facts.

After careful consideration, here are our picks for the best workplace comedies of all time...