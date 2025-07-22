NewsRadio Cast: Where The Actors Are Today

Woof. What can we say about Andy Dick? He plays Matthew Brock in "NewsRadio," a news reporter who brings the show's least sophisticated humor to life. A member of the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, Dick got his start in television on "The Ben Stiller Show" before landing "NewsRadio" in 1995. In the 1990s and 2000s, he made a career for himself with bit roles in films like "In the Army Now," "Reality Bites," "The Cable Guy," "Loser," "Road Trip," and "Zoolander." After "NewsRadio" went off the air, Dick continued to work in television, spearheading "The Andy Dick Show," which ran for 21 episodes on MTV from 2001 to 2002, as well as playing Owen Kronsky on "Less Than Perfect," a comedy series about employees at a television network, which earned four seasons on ABC.

In addition to his work as an actor, however, Andy Dick has spent the past few decades surrounded by a tornado of controversy. We don't have time to go through all his indiscretions, but suffice it to say his "controversies" tab on Wikipedia reads like "War & Peace." Among a litany of drug, assault, and burglary charges, Dick has been arrested for indecent exposure and sexual abuse multiple times over the course of his time in the spotlight.

Although the cast of "NewsRadio" seemed to get along fairly well, there was notable tension between Dick and his co-star Jon Lovitz. This resulted in an on-set argument that reportedly culminated in Lovitz's claim that Dick was responsible for procuring cocaine for Phil Hartman's wife, Brynn, which led to her relapse and, ultimately, to Hartman's death. In 2007, they got into an altercation at a Los Angeles restaurant, where Dick allegedly told Lovitz, "I put the Phil Hartman hex on you — you're the next to die."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).