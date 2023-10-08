Futurama's Zapp Brannigan Was Meant To Be Played By A Simpsons Voice Acting Legend

On several occasions, including during a 2020 video interview with Vanity Fair, prolific voice actor Billy West has explained his inspiration for the role of Zapp Brannigan, the sexist, egomaniacal, blowhard starship captain on "Futurama." He noted that Zapp is what would happen if actor William Shatner ran the U.S.S. Enterprise and not Captain Kirk. Shatner, West noted, was an odd man with a large ego ... just like Zapp Brannigan. Zapp gave West a chance to employ some juicy vocal histrionics.

West plays multiple roles on "Futurama," including the feckless delivery boy Philip J. Fry, the elderly coot Professor Farnsworth, the impoverished crustacean Dr. Zoidberg, and dozens of other smaller, incidental roles. West is one of the titans of his craft, and entire scenes can elapse with West having conversations with himself. Fry, West said, was modeled on his own voice at age 25, while Dr. Zoidberg was based partially on noted master of ceremonies George Jessell.

As it so happens, West almost didn't play Zapp Brannigan. Back in early 1998, when actors were first auditioning to appear on "Futurama," creators/showrunners Matt Groening and David X. Cohen had found their man: SNL alum and longtime "Simpsons" veteran Phil Hartman. On "The Simpsons," Hartman played the pathetic shyster lawyer Lionel Hutz as well as the barely famous D-grade actor Troy McClure (whom you might remember from "Troy and Company's Summertime Smile Factory"). Groening and Cohen explained this on a commentary track on the "Futurama" DVDs, specifically for the 1999 episode "Love's Labours Lost In Space." Sadly, because of Hartman's tragic death, West stepped into the role.