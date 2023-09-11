Futurama Season 11 Just Inverted The Plot Of A Classic Episode

This new "Futurama" season has been anything but shy about satirizing hot topics in 2020s culture. The latest one? "Cancelation," or powerful people being ostracized/held accountable for misuses of authority. The episode's title is the blunt: "Zapp Gets Canceled."

Zapp Brannigan (Billy West) is a starship captain in the Democratic Order of Planets (DOOP). Befitting the "Star Trek" parody, the pitch for his character is, "What if William Shatner was captain of the USS Enterprise?" On top of being a glory hog, Zapp is lecherous, misogynistic, bloodthirsty, incompetent, pretentious, and abusive to his subordinates (West has noticed similarities between Zapp and a certain other blond narcissist).

If any character on "Futurama" was going to be canceled, then no one is more deserving of it than Zapp. In this episode, his mistreated second-in-command Kif Kroker (Maurice LaMarche) grows a backbone and gets Zapp court-martialed. Thus, he loses his captaincy while attending sensitivity training. In the meantime, Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal) takes over as captain of Zapp's ship the Nimbus, bringing Fry and Bender with her.

The Nimbus crew is relieved to not have Zapp leading them anymore. However, this isn't the first time he's lost his position. In fact, this already happened way back on his fourth appearance on the show, season 2's "Brannigan, Begin Again." In that episode, Zapp accidentally destroys the DOOP's new headquarters, located in the Neutral Zone (Zapp, for one, hates the "filthy Neutrals"). How, you ask? He uses the Nimbus' laser to cut the ribbon instead of the scissors that the Planet Express crew was delivering. He's initially found not guilty due to his years of service, but after testimony from Leela about his endless flaws, the verdict is reversed and both Zapp (and Kif) are dismissed.