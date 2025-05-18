TV Shows That Continued After Cast Members Passed Away

Television has often been described as a mirror of our world. Through various genres and formats, we can see the many ways humankind comes together and interacts with each other, for better or for worse. Just like the people we encounter in real life, the characters on our favorite shows and the people who bring them to life will sometimes have to deal with death.

Advertisement

The cast and crew of Hulu's "Mid-Century Modern" learned this the hard way when the legendary Linda Lavin passed away while the show was in the middle of filming their first season. The Broadway veteran and "Alice" star played Sybil, the wise-cracking, overbearing, and deeply loving mother of Nathan Lane's Bunny Schneiderman, who is the Sophia of the "Golden Girls"-esque series. But when Lavin succumbed to cardiopulmonary arrest in December 2024, her character suffered a similar fate, leaving behind mourners on both sides of the camera.

Unfortunately, Lavin's death isn't the first time a performer passed away while their show was still in production. Many shows throughout the history of television have encountered similar situations. While some could not continue after experiencing such loss, like the throwback streaming sitcom that will move forward, here are some other TV shows that continued after a cast member passed away.

Advertisement