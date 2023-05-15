Archer Will Actually, Truly End With Season 14, Concluding One Epic Animated Series

Even for animated shows that seemingly never end, the end eventually does, indeed, come. As evidence of that fact, FXX has announced that "Archer," the long-running animated series centered on super spy Sterling Archer, is concluding its run. The network has announced a premiere date for season 14 later this summer, and it has been confirmed that this will be the last ride for Sterling, Lana, and the gang. Get ready to say your goodbyes.

"Archer" season 14 will premiere on August 30, 2023, on FXX, with a two-episode premiere. The episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. No word yet on a specific episode count for the final season, but the previous three seasons have been limited to eight episodes, as opposed to seasons 2 through 6, which had 13 episodes. Whatever the case, the series finale figures to air within the calendar year. As for what Archer and The Agency will be up to as they bring this thing in for a landing? A logline for the final season reads as follows:

Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry.

The FXX animated series nearly concluded several years back with season 10. However, despite some troubles behind the scenes, it soldiered on for several more seasons. Be that as it may, the end is truly near this time.