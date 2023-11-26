The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Waltons

"Good night, John-Boy. Good night, Elizabeth. And good night, daddy. Good night, son. And good night, mama. Good night, Mary Ellen. Good night, Jim Bob." Even if you've never watched a single moment of the classic TV show "The Waltons," the impact the series has had on television continues on even to this day. With the series' roots stemming back all the way to one of the most hated episodes of "The Twilight Zone" in history, references to "The Waltons" have extended all the way to films like 2016's "The Nice Guys," where Matt Bomber's villainous Dr. Malek is given the code name "John Boy" as he shares a similar facial birthmark to John-Boy actor Richard Thomas.

Created by Earl Hamner Jr., "The Waltons" centered on the titular family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and World War II, based on Hamner Jr.'s book "Spencer's Mountain." With a TV movie that doubled as a pilot, the eventual series aired for nine seasons and 221 episodes from 1972 to 1981. Unfortunately, this classic TV status means that some of the cast members are no longer with us, as Ralph Waite (John Walton Sr.), Will Geer (Zebulon "Grandpa" Walton), Ellen Corby (Esther "Grandma" Walton), Joe Conley (Ike Godsey), and Ronnie Claire Edwards (Corabeth Walton Godsey) have since passed away.

However, much of "The Waltons" core cast is still alive and continuing to perform in film, television, theater, and making music. Here's where you can find them.