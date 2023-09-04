How One Of The Twilight Zone's Worst Episodes Eventually Became The Waltons

Every episode of the classic sci-fi/horror anthology "The Twilight Zone" begins with the introduction of some seemingly normal people, usually in the midst of a seemingly normal day. What they don't realize, of course, is that this will be the day they encounter the strange, the fantastic, and sometimes the horrifying. And just as they begin their journey, the camera pans over to a man in a respectable suit. He looks directly at the audience and explains who these people are, exactly what troubles them (or is about to), and reveals that they are about to enter — you guessed it — "The Twilight Zone."

Exactly what "The Twilight Zone" is, is never made clear. Episodes of the classic series often take place in the real world as we know it, but also sometimes in the distant future, or the distant past, or on other planets, or in the afterlife. They don't clearly connect together, and some episodes seemingly contradict the others, so perhaps "The Twilight Zone" isn't so much a place as it is a general, ethereal vibe. It can enchant you or terrify you, and is a space in which anything is possible ... and everything usually has an ironic twist.

Whatever "The Twilight Zone" is, it's certainly a big place with a lot of people and worlds within it, and those people don't live in a vacuum. Indeed, one elderly couple residing within "The Twilight Zone" managed to escape and find their way into another classic television series: "The Waltons."