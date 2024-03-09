Why Cheers' Coach Goes Missing In Season 3 And Never Returns

When "Cheers" wrapped up in 1993, it looked a lot different from the show that began airing in 1982. The finale not only brought in almost 100 million viewers, it became one of the most-watched installments of any TV show ever made — even courting the attention of then-President Bill Clinton, who was eyeing up a cameo in the finale before forcing the writers to scrap those plans at the last minute.

But back when "Cheers" debuted, it almost crashed and burned with its very first season. In fact, it would take until the end of the third season for the show to really find its footing, ratings-wise. Sadly, one of the central characters who'd help solidify the series' huge success would no longer be around to enjoy the glory years to come.

Coach Ernie Pantusso (Nicholas Colasanto), affectionately known by the Cheers bar crew as "Coach," was a central part of the show since the off. Debuting in the pilot episode, the congenial old Pantusso was Sam Malone's (Ted Danson) former baseball coach and was brought in to bartend when Sam acquired the titular bar. Entertainment Weekly called him "the most lovable TV father figure since Mary Tyler Moore's Lou Grant," and while Coach certainly provided some real heart to a show where most characters were often overcome by self-interest, Colasanto's character also performed a practical purpose. As writer Ken Levine once told The Hollywood Reporter, "Having such a 'dumb' character (from too many head concussions in baseball) allows you to get exposition out. When you explained things to Coach, you were really explaining it to the audience."

So why would a character who formed a big part of the heart of the show and gave its writers an easy way to write exposition suddenly vanish from "Cheers?"