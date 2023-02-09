The Sexy Spartacus Show Is Returning To Starz With A 'New Chapter' From Creator Steven DeKnight
Everyone, get out your swords and sandals because we're heading back to the arena! Starz has just announced that it is currently developing a new "Spartacus" series! Forgive the excessive use of exclamation points, but I loved every minute of this show from the first moment to the last, including the prequel "Spartacus: Gods of the Arena." (Full disclosure: I know many of the cast and crew, and I moderated a panel for the series at San Diego Comic-Con, but I fell in love with the show long before any of that.)
The first season of the series was entitled "Spartacus: Blood and Sand" and debuted in 2010. Before the second season, star Andy Whitfield was diagnosed with early-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leading to the prequel to give him time to recover. Sadly, he passed away, and the role was recast with Liam McIntyre for season 2, "Spartacus: Vengeance" and season 3, "Spartacus: War of the Damned."
The show was, as our title says, very sexy. Still, it was also a compelling drama about the titular Thracian gladiator who led a revolt of enslaved people against the Roman empire.
According to the official press release, the new series will "explore uncharted territory and a new journey of the original series' iconic characters." Writer, creator, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight ("Daredevil," "Pacific Rim: Uprising") will serve as showrunner and executive producer.
I am Spartacus!
Though Spartacus died in the finale, there were characters left alive at the end of the third season. The new series will take place after those events. Here is the official synopsis for the new series:
In the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army, the drama will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.
Kathryn Busby, President, of Original Programming for Starz said in a statement, "It has been over a decade since 'Spartacus' delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today." She continued by saying, "'Spartacus' has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven [DeKnight] on this exciting next chapter."
As one of the deeply invested fans, I would have to agree with that. DeKnight added in the statement, "It's such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of 'Spartacus' and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at STARZ and Lionsgate. Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story."
The new series will be produced by Lionsgate Television, with Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey, with Directors of Original Programming, Giovanna Desselle and Alex Alberts, set to oversee production for Starz. Head of Scripted Development and Executive Vice President, Scott Herbst and Senior Vice President of Scripted Development, Jocelyn Sabo, will both oversee for Lionsgate Television.
This does seem like the perfect time for a rewatch of the original series, which also starred Manu Bennett, Lucy Lawless, John Hannah, Peter Mensah, Nick E. Tarabay, Craig Parker, Viva Bianca, Katrina Law, Erin Cummings, Jai Courtney, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Dan Feuerriegel.