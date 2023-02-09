The Sexy Spartacus Show Is Returning To Starz With A 'New Chapter' From Creator Steven DeKnight

Everyone, get out your swords and sandals because we're heading back to the arena! Starz has just announced that it is currently developing a new "Spartacus" series! Forgive the excessive use of exclamation points, but I loved every minute of this show from the first moment to the last, including the prequel "Spartacus: Gods of the Arena." (Full disclosure: I know many of the cast and crew, and I moderated a panel for the series at San Diego Comic-Con, but I fell in love with the show long before any of that.)

The first season of the series was entitled "Spartacus: Blood and Sand" and debuted in 2010. Before the second season, star Andy Whitfield was diagnosed with early-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leading to the prequel to give him time to recover. Sadly, he passed away, and the role was recast with Liam McIntyre for season 2, "Spartacus: Vengeance" and season 3, "Spartacus: War of the Damned."

The show was, as our title says, very sexy. Still, it was also a compelling drama about the titular Thracian gladiator who led a revolt of enslaved people against the Roman empire.

According to the official press release, the new series will "explore uncharted territory and a new journey of the original series' iconic characters." Writer, creator, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight ("Daredevil," "Pacific Rim: Uprising") will serve as showrunner and executive producer.