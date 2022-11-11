Cynthia Addai-Robinson Goes Deep Into Rings Of Power And The People We Hate At The Wedding [Interview]

We've heard reports that this show has a planned five-season arc. So do you have a sense of where she's going? I mean, I know you can't reveal things, but do you know?

I don't, actually. What's great is, again, you have the lore. I mean, Míriel is one of the characters that's part of the canon. So people can do the deep dive and see where she ends up in the storyline. I don't actually know what those five seasons would entail. Definitely, if you catch up with the showrunners and you find anything out, then you can pass it along the way. [laughs]

Totally will! Did anybody in the cast ever make it to Hobbiton while you were down there?

You know what's so wild? I have had two opportunities to go to Hobbiton, and I think in my mind, I was like, "Oh, I'm going to get there, I'm going to get there." And my husband and I actually traveled extensively through New Zealand, and we didn't make it to Hobbiton, which is so crushing. But the landscape in New Zealand in general, and even a lot of some of the landscape that we captured on the show, it sort of fills you in that same way of it just really informs a lot of these vastly different parts of Middle-earth that feel like they have equivalence, certainly in the New Zealand landscape.

Any opportunity we got to just take off for a weekend and just roam the country, we did. And it always felt like a very spiritual grounding. As you know, when I worked on "Spartacus," that also filmed in New Zealand. I've somehow been gifted all this time that I've gotten to spend there, and it's really shaped me and changed my life, personally and professionally, to get to be in a country like New Zealand. It gets me in this really special spiritual place, and definitely, I think it comes through in the show as well.

With "Spartacus," there's all this fighting around, there's fight training and all of that. Did you have to do any of that for "The Rings of Power?"

I did a little bit of training. I was doing a bit more horse riding this time around. But what was really beautiful, especially for me, with the timing of things, I left lockdown to then embark on this journey with "Rings of Power." And as you know, with New Zealand, it was a closed border, so anybody who entered did two weeks of quarantine, and then once you were released, you were kind of released into New Zealand, which at the time, wonderfully, was Covid-free, essentially. So there was a semblance of normal life. Some of my first meetings in pre-production, when I would walk into the stunt department or when I would go meet the guys who were doing all the horse training, were people that had worked on "Spartacus." There were a lot of familiar faces. [The] New Zealand film and television industry is a really close-knit community.

So to see people that I had trained with on "Spartacus" in the stunt department, the horse wranglers, hair and makeup, there were so many people that it just gave me such a boost, because I was feeling quite fragile to come from lockdown for many, many, many months to then be thrust into this situation. I worked really closely with the stunt department on "Spartacus." A lot of incredible performers and people who train that we were lucky enough to have on "Rings of Power." So I was hoping to get in there a little bit more, but I guess when you're Queen, you sort of delegate those responsibilities to other people. [laughs]