Why Did This Episode Of The Rings Of Power Feel Like A Season Finale?

Spoilers are never late, nor are they early, but arrive precisely when they mean to. In other words, you shall not pass unless you've watched the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Back when "Game of Thrones" first aired on HBO, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss opted for the distinctive television structure of having the biggest and most finale-like events take place in each season's penultimate episode, leaving the actual finale to take more of a laid-back route towards dealing with the aftermath and clearing the deck for the season to come. Now-famous moments like the beheading of Ned Stark, the Battle of the Blackwater, the Red Wedding, the Battle of the Bastards, and more all occurred in the second-to-last episode of their respective seasons, making a strong case for how flexible television can be in the hands of clever writers.

"The Rings of Power," meanwhile, has taken a noticeably different approach altogether in its inaugural season. The early episodes ambled along with little sense of urgency, though it at least allowed viewers to truly soak in these new characters and this new take on Middle-earth. Last week, the dam finally broke as the outbreak of war led to the show's biggest and best episode yet. But rather than kick things into another gear entirely or simply lay the groundwork for an even more climactic finale, episode 7 in many ways resembled a table-setting season finale, oddly enough.