The People We Hate At The Wedding Trailer: A Very Not Fun Or Happy Occasion
Weddings are meant to be occasions of joy and unity, celebrations of togetherness and love, where you share in the joy with closest friends and family to create memories that last a lifetime.
But they can sometimes feel like a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner: a frustrating chore you do out of obligation. They can be dull and even infuriating affairs where dysfunctional relationships are the norm, and old grudges, boring conversations, and endless insensitive questions and jokes are the word of the day. And like with Thanksgiving dinner, a wedding always has a group of people that sour the whole thing, becoming the butt of the joke and the stories for weeks after. These are the people that take all the attention in a very bad way, who distract from the actual celebration and ruin everyone's night.
These people are the stars of the new Prime Video comedy "The People We Hate At The Wedding," a movie about a dysfunctional family forced to try to reconnect during a wedding. They end up reigniting their differences in extremely chaotic ways that result in them being sent to jail.
Watch the trailer for The People We Hate At The Wedding
"The People We Hate At The Wedding" is based on Grant Grinder's 2017 novel of the same name. It stars Kristen Bell and Ben Platt as Alice and Paul, two American siblings who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged British half-sister, Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), at the behest of their mother, Donna (Allison Janney). The film also stars Jorma Taccone, Karan Soni and more.
Now, comedies where most of the cast is comprised of known names and faces tend to go one of two ways — either the stars serve as a distraction from a very bad script, or they enrich an already great one. It seems "The People We Hate At The Wedding" is off to a good start in terms of crew pedigree at least, as the film is directed by Claire Scanlon, who previously directed episodes of "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as well as the excellent rom-com "Set It Up" (which gifted the world a wonderful performance by Glen Powell). Meanwhile, the script is written by sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux ("Bob's Burgers," "The Great North").
"The People We Hate At The Wedding" releases November 18, 2022 on Prime Video. Here's the synopsis:
In the hilariously raunchy comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding, dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did.