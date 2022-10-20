The People We Hate At The Wedding Trailer: A Very Not Fun Or Happy Occasion

Weddings are meant to be occasions of joy and unity, celebrations of togetherness and love, where you share in the joy with closest friends and family to create memories that last a lifetime.

But they can sometimes feel like a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner: a frustrating chore you do out of obligation. They can be dull and even infuriating affairs where dysfunctional relationships are the norm, and old grudges, boring conversations, and endless insensitive questions and jokes are the word of the day. And like with Thanksgiving dinner, a wedding always has a group of people that sour the whole thing, becoming the butt of the joke and the stories for weeks after. These are the people that take all the attention in a very bad way, who distract from the actual celebration and ruin everyone's night.

These people are the stars of the new Prime Video comedy "The People We Hate At The Wedding," a movie about a dysfunctional family forced to try to reconnect during a wedding. They end up reigniting their differences in extremely chaotic ways that result in them being sent to jail.