No, The Longest Running Sitcom Isn't It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Back in 2020, many outlets, including /Film, reported that Rob McElhenney's crass sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" had, with its 15th season, officially surpassed "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" as the longest-running scripted live-action sitcom of all time. As of this writing, the series has completed its 16th season, and it has been renewed for at least two more, so it has beaten "Ozzie and Harriet" by a substantial margin in terms of longevity. Of course, given the way modern TV is shaped, seasons are a lot shorter than they used to be. "It's Always Sunny" seasons run anywhere from seven to 15 episodes, while "Ozzie's" seasons back in the 1950s and 1960s ran anywhere from 26 to 39 episodes. "It's Always Sunny" may have lasted longer, but "Ozzie and Harriet" has way more episodes at 435.

Still, 18 seasons of anything is impressive by any measure, and one can indeed commend "It's Always Sunny" for managing to stay so deeply rooted in the zeitgeist for so long. It's surprising, too, given how aggressively caustic and outwardly terrible the lead characters are. The central joke of the show is that it's about the worst people you'll ever meet, and their dramas all stem from their pettiness, greed, base impulses, and stupidity. It has a massive cult following.

But, when one looks at the broad history of television, one will find that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is not the longest-running live-action sitcom in history by longevity either. Indeed, it's not even close when compared to the BBC series "Last of the Summer Wine," a sitcom that debuted in 1973 and ran steadily through 2010. That's a whopping 31 seasons. "It's Always Sunny" has quite a long way to go before it beats the records held by "Last of the Summer Wine."

