When "Star Trek" celebrated its 57th anniversary in 2024, several pundits and enthused Paramount executives lauded the franchise's longevity. After all, "Star Trek" began in 1966, and it returned for 11 spinoffs over the next few decades (12, counting the upcoming "Starfleet Academy"), which totaled episodes somewhere in the 900s. Some fans even began to muse if "Star Trek" had the most episodes of any TV show in history.

Of course, a collective scoff arose from the gameshow fans of the world. "Star Trek's" paltry 900-some episodes isn't anywhere close to the record, as some TV shows have been running on a daily basis for decades. Trekkies conveniently forgot that the current version of "Jeopardy!" is in its 40th season, and has already outstripped "Star Trek" tenfold with 9,000 episodes. The 1972 version of "The Price is Right" has racked up about 9,600 episodes, providing several generations with something to watch when they're home sick from school. Meanwhile, a news show like "Access Hollywood" has been simmering since 1996, and has already produced 11,844 episodes.

Indeed, the third-longest-running show in TV history is the Indian agricultural report "Krishi Darshan," which has been giving news updates to farmers on every morning since 1967. It had recently surpassed 16,780 episodes. These types of news shows and gameshows are the backbone of the medium.

Immediately, however, I am hearing some complaints that the above programs are not scripted dramas, but extemporaneous "live" presentations. Surely, "Star Trek" is still a record holder when compared to other pieces of scripted, fictional programming.

No. Still not even close. One German production company can be a little smug for producing the most number of episodes in any single entertainment franchise in the history of the televised medium. The stop-motion animated show "Unser Sandmännchen," which began in 1959 and is currently still running, has more episodes than anyone, having surpassed 22,000.