How Jon Hamm Feels About A Mad Men Reboot
I don't think it's hyperbolic to say that "Mad Men" is one of the best TV dramas of all time. A shining example of the peak TV era (which might be dead at this point), the series followed a group of boozing, chain-smoking, morally flawed advertising executives working on Madison Avenue in the 1960s and early '70s. At the center of it all was Don Draper, played by Jon Hamm. Don was literally living a lie — not only was his constantly cheating on his wife, he was also pretending to be someone he wasn't, having stolen the identity of a soldier killed during World War II.
After seven seasons, "Mad Men" ended with Don meditating and seemingly dreaming up a famous Coca-Cola ad with a smile on his face. It was a pretty perfect ending for a pretty perfect show. But these days, nothing really ends, does it? Reboots and revivals are what the entertaining industry thrives on now, with producers seeming to think that new ideas are for the birds and already established ideas (or IP, for intellectual property) make for a more surefire investment. So does that mean "Mad Men" might live again, in some sort of revival? Maybe, maybe not. But Jon Hamm doesn't seem to keen on the idea.
Jon Hamm isn't interested in a Mad Men reboot
During THR's Drama Actor's Roundtable, Hamm was asked point-blank what he would do if someone called him up and asked him to do more "Mad Men." Hamm responded first by shaking his head "no," then added: "Part of it is that there's no story to tell. We ran out of story." However, Hamm continued, "No, obviously, you never say never." Oh, okay then! Does that mean he's going to say yes? No, not exactly. As the actor continued: "But [the way we ended the series] felt satisfying to me. And I think it was very satisfying to the audience as well. I'm happy with the way that [the show] lives in my life, and I would love it to stay there."
This is a refreshing answer, because I think Hamm is right. While it might be fun to check in with the much older "Mad Men" in, oh, let's say the 1980s, the show really felt like it came to a solid conclusion, and returning to that well probably wouldn't be the best idea. However, that didn't stop Hamm from reprising his Don Draper role in Jerry Seinfeld's recent very silly Netflix movie, "Unfrosted." Then again, that was just a quick, and goofy, cameo. Anything beyond that seems to be off the table, at least for Hamm.