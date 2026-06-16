10 Best Horror Movies About Relationships, Ranked

The vast majority of this list is made up of films that mine dread from real, nightmarish relationship drama. It's arguably the best — or at least the scariest — use of the theme in horror. That said, we did want to honor an underrated horror romantic comedy that ultimately inspires one to fall in love.

Written and directed by "Tell Me Lies" executive producer Jonathan Levine (and adapted from 2010 novel by Isaac Marion), "Warm Bodies" is a zombified yet surprisingly optimistic riff on "Romeo and Juliet," starring Nicholas Hoult as an undead lover-boy who falls for a human survivor (Teresa Palmer) after eating her boyfriend's (Dave Franco) brains. The early-2010s rom-com (or zom-com) vibes and Hoult's leading performance (he's clearly having a lot of fun with the role) are enough to make this film a creepy, cozy movie night treat.

In the 2020s, however, "Warm Bodies" feels like its taken on entirely new meaning. The zombies' banal social existence was always an obvious metaphor for the mundanity of world without love of any kind, where emotions are punished (literally in the film, via the "Bonies" that kill anything with a heartbeat) and your relationships are reduced to performative grunts and tired repetitions of activities you barely remember or enjoy. Now, as new audiences discover the film through streamers like Netflix, they might find these qualities evoking the experience of trying to form community in a world where adult social interactions largely take place in increasingly stratified, online communities.

Social atomization in general has pushed us further into ourselves, as we wander about like Hoult's "R," silently narrating our lives as we try to make sense of them. In "Warm Bodies," love and community turns that running commentary into genuine introspection, helping R to develop humanity in an inhuman world.