Get Out Ending Explained: Welcome To The Sunken Place

When "Get Out" hit theaters in 2017, critics and audiences alike were blown away by its deft storytelling, sharp humor, and its unique way of exploring the horrors of racism. The film won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay that year, making writer and director Jordan Peele the first Black man to win the award. "Get Out" is a movie with several shocking twists, following Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) as he goes to meet his white girlfriend Rose's (Allison Williams) family at their country estate. There's something sinister going on with Rose's family, as the Black servants are acting strange and the only other Black guest screams "Get out!" at Chris when he's startled by a camera flash. It's wild stuff made all the wilder by the movie's final act, which reveals that the seemingly-progressive family are engaging in some body-snatching enslavement.

"Get Out" mixed humor and horror to great effect, and in the final moments of the movie when Chris is rescued by his best friend Rod (Lil Rel Howery), that humor comes into full effect. The ending turned expectations on their head, but originally Peele had something much more upsetting in mind. Let's dig into "the sunken place," Coagula, cereal, and the alternate ending that would have made "Get Out" a very different film.