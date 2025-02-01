Companion Is The Unexpected Horror Follow-Up To This 2013 Sci-Fi Gem

This article contains major spoilers for "Companion."

Warner Bros. has delivered perhaps the first truly great conversation piece movie of 2025 with "Companion." Directed by Drew Hancock and produced by the same sickos who brought us "Barbarian," the tale of a woman realizing that she's actually a robot built to serve is not only very entertaining, but leaves viewers with much to think about. It also works as a pretty unexpected companion piece (no pun intended) to Spike Jonze's 2013 sci-fi gem "Her." While the latter maintains at least some optimism regarding our tech-dominated future, the former is not interested in such hopeful concepts. It's amazing how much can change in a decade.

Hancock's film takes place during a weekend getaway with Josh (Jack Quaid) bringing his companion robot Iris (Sophie Thatcher) to get better acquainted with his friends. Things turn bloody when Iris goes haywire. When she is informed that she's a robot, her will to live leads to even more chaos. "Companion," which /Film's Chris Evangelista called "the first great film of 2025," offers a pessimistic view of the future, particularly as it relates to humanity's relationship with technology.

Josh, an entitled white man if ever was one, takes Iris for granted. He uses her. He takes out his worldly frustrations on her in a f****d up, mentally abusive way. He treats her like a thing, despite her being more or less alive. In the rapidly evolving future promised to us by generative AI, do robots that offer companionship seem all that far off? More than that, can humans be trusted with such technology?

The movie makes it clear that these robots only unleash humanity's worst instincts. They are tied up in basements. They are used for target practice. It's a pointed bit of commentary on the ugliness of humanity. It also suggests that technology is going to be used to replace real human connection in the not-too-distant future. That feels inevitable. It's one of those sci-fi movies that feels so close to a reality we're veering towards that it's hard not to consider it in a meaningful way.