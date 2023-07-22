Nicholas Hoult's Warm Bodies Put A Refreshing And Charming Spin On Zombie Movies

When you think about zombies, it's natural to imagine mindless bodies shambling in the streets, crazed and hungry for human brains. Within the bounds of the zombie movie genre, it is almost inconceivable to expect these fictional monsters to develop self-awareness, let alone a strong sense of empathy for their prey. After all, zombies are driven by a primal need to feed and lack the necessary faculties for self-actualization. However, in Jonathan Levine's "Warm Bodies," a zombie named R (Nicolas Hoult) opens the tale with an existential outcry: "What am I doing with my life? What's wrong with me? I just want to connect." No, this is not a zombie flat-out denying his true nature — R is acutely aware of his undead status, but still yearns for connection and wants to claim some semblance of individuality.

Canonically, zombies have always been treated as obstacles in a horror setting, as these ghouls are never driven by sentient goals or complex thoughts. The basic premise for "Warm Bodies" can be traced back to Isaac Marion's 2010 novel of the same name, in which he portrays R as a highly conscious being who craves love and affection just like humans do. In R's case, he is still human but in a terribly altered state, which makes his aspirations more difficult to achieve, and his romantic feelings more complicated than usual.

What's refreshing about "Warm Bodies" is its unabashed Shakespearean treatment of the central love story, which is both tongue-in-cheek and sincere in the way it evolves the dynamic between a zombie and a human. Despite being a post-apocalyptic story, there's little trauma attached to the situation at hand — instead, the film explores the sweet awkwardness inherent in an unlikely, star-crossed love story, and the bittersweet possibilities that come with it.