10 Best Superhero TV Shows Nobody Talks About Anymore

If one thing killed the superhero genre (or at the very least stalled its once seemingly unstoppable momentum) it was, ironically, abundance. The sheer scale of output in the years leading up to and directly after the release of "Avengers: Endgame" — the genre's peak in terms of cultural ubiquity and positive reputation — made it impossible for audiences to keep up with all the narrative components of a single franchise, much less the genre as a whole. All too often, the loudest, most expensive and conventional projects swallowed attention, while more experimental works (that correctly saw the genre as bloated and in need of a reboot) starved on the margins.

In considering the best superhero TV shows lost to the mountains of content piling up on various streaming services over the past decade, we unearthed a wide variety of beloved series that never got their day in the sun. From all-ages animated programs that were cancelled too soon to multi-season adult dramas that were all but ignored by MCU audiences, these series offered an alternate look at what superhero television might've become.

Here are the best superhero TV shows that nobody talks about anymore.