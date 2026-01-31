Adam West's Final Live-Action Performance Was In A Short-Lived DC Comics Show

What would life really be like for ordinary individuals in a world where super-powered beings are constantly leveling cities around them? For a long time, superhero films tended to happily ignore this question, preferring to operate strictly in the realm of fantasy. But that started to change with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2012 mega-blockbuster "The Avengers," in which concerns about the safety of onlookers are addressed directly during its third act throwdown. Then, the following year, the DC Extended Universe launched with "Man of Steel," not so subtly evoking the 9/11 terrorist attacks with its climactic imagery of Superman's backyard of Metropolis being reduced to ash and rubble. In doing so, it also inspired a whole lot of serious discourse and po-faced reflections online.

Obviously, though, a somber comic book adaptation about the harrowing aftermath of conflicts between people with extraordinary abilities wouldn't be an easy sell to networks looking for their next crowd-pleaser. Instead, Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment took the opposite approach, assembling a pair of light-hearted workplace sitcoms — "Damage Control" and "Powerless," respectively — about folks whose jobs involve dealing with the property destruction and generalized collateral damage caused by the daily super-battles being waged across the MCU and DCEU ... or, at the least, some unspecified corner of the DC multiverse.

Neither show fared well, however; "Damage Control" never actually made it to the air, while underwhelming viewership led to "Powerless" being canceled by NBC after airing a single 12-episode season in 2017. The latter's axing was a particular shame, as "Powerless" was a perfectly likable DC Comics-inspired TV comedy that could've evolved into something truly special with time. It also featured Adam West's final live-action performance, with the late DC legend and Batman actor making an in-person appearance after having narrated the "Powerless" pilot.