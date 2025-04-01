Why NBC Cancelled Its Batman-Adjacent Comedy Series Powerless

On the journey towards today's full-blown "superhero fatigue" (something James Gunn and Peter Safran hope to solve with their DC Studios vision), there was a brief period where everybody was bemoaning the way comic book movies seemed as if they were required to absolutely level entire cities during their final acts. 2013's "Man of Steel" was perhaps the worst offender, with its final showdown between Henry Cavill's Superman (who never got a great Superman movie) and Michael Shannon's General Zod resulting in untold damage to the city of Metropolis and almost certainly killing hundreds of civilians. A year prior, the Avengers had similarly ransacked New York in an attempt to save the city from Loki's alien hordes.

Advertisement

In 2017, somebody decided it was time to focus on the faceless civilians who routinely suffered as a result of all these superheroic showdowns, and "Powerless" was born. The sitcom, set in a version of the DC universe, starred "High School Musical" veteran Vanessa Hudgens as Emily Locke, the new director of research & development at Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises. The Charm City-based company produced products designed to protect everyday citizens from the destruction taking place around them and avoid becoming collateral damage in some climactic battle between good and evil. Products included an "anti-rubble umbrella" and a "wear bag" that acted like a giant airbag suit to protect against impacts from superhero battles.

Advertisement

It wasn't a bad premise in and of itself, though there was the nagging feeling that none of this needed to be shoehorned into the DC IP or connected to Batman and the Wayne family. Still, the fact that "Powerless" was indeed tied to such a big property was likely part of the reason the show got greenlit in the first place. Lamentably, though, it wasn't enough to keep the sitcom going for very long, as "Powerless" was cancelled before its first season even ended.