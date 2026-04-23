Daredevil: Born Again - Does Jessica Jones And Luke Cage's Daughter Have Superpowers?
Warning: This article contains spoilers up to "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 6, "Requiem."
What happens when an immovable object comes face to face with an unstoppable force? That's (more or less) what we witnessed back when Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) first crossed paths back in the first season of Marvel's Netflix series "Jessica Jones." Now, "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 has brought back half of that (super)power "Defenders" couple and, in a welcome twist, finally established that our favorite rough-and-tumble vigilante is now a parent.
Of course, those familiar with their Marvel source material are already ahead of the curve and know that Jessica's daughter Danielle (who's portrayed by twins Annabelle & Isabella Ivlev) is also Luke's daughter as well. And while he gets a fairly roundabout reference in "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 6, "Requiem," our bulletproof hero of Harlem is nowhere to be seen for the moment (though, at the very least, we know he and his buddy Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will be joining the fun sooner than later). That said, it doesn't take a degree in comics to realize that Danielle is meant to represent the legacy of both her parents ... and, in all likelihood, is destined for a journey similar to the one she undertakes in the pages of Marvel's comics.
But what about the here and now in "Daredevil: Born Again"? The early raid on Jessica's house in "Requiem" is notable for her official reentry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of course, but also for the rather casual way she reacts to her own daughter in danger. Though never actually shown, is this a hint towards Danielle's nascent superpowers? Do the comics shed any further light on what to expect? We're glad you asked.
What do Marvel's comics establish about Luke Cage and Jessica Jones' daughter Danielle?
Sweet Christmas, indeed. If one plus one usually equals two, then it stands to reason that two superpowered parents will typically result in superpowered offspring. Wouldn't you know it, but that's precisely what happens with Luke Cage and Jessica Jones' daughter Danielle in Marvel's comics, as established in Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos' "The Pulse" run in 2006. In fact, as recently as writer Lisa Jewell's 2024 storyline "Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Crime Novel," an unknowingly pregnant Jessica actually sees visions of her unborn daughter in her everyday life, which leads her (and her doctor) to believe that her child is very likely super-abled in a similar way as her parents are.
Not that those superpowers manifest right away, mind you. As a child, Danielle appears to be as "normal" as anyone else. As she grows up, well, that's where things get more complicated. Naturally, this being Marvel Comics, there is no single adult version of Danielle "Dani" Cage. In the mainline 626 universe, she remains a toddler of around three years or so. But thanks to the multiverse, the adult Dani (hailing from Earth-15061 30 years in the future) is a full-fledged superhero in her own right, taking up the Captain America mantle and boasting the same super-strength and unbreakable skin as her parents. Elsewhere, a variant hailing from the same timeline as the classic "Old Man Logan" series (itself the basis for James Mangold's acclaimed movie "Logan," naturally) proves herself worthy to wield Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir and even tangles with Doctor Doom in Earth-21923.
With that future a long ways off in the MCU, Dani Cage has a total blank slate for now.
"Daredevil: Born Again" is streaming on Disney+.