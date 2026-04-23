Daredevil: Born Again - Does Jessica Jones And Luke Cage's Daughter Have Superpowers?

Warning: This article contains spoilers up to "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 6, "Requiem."

What happens when an immovable object comes face to face with an unstoppable force? That's (more or less) what we witnessed back when Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) first crossed paths back in the first season of Marvel's Netflix series "Jessica Jones." Now, "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 has brought back half of that (super)power "Defenders" couple and, in a welcome twist, finally established that our favorite rough-and-tumble vigilante is now a parent.

Of course, those familiar with their Marvel source material are already ahead of the curve and know that Jessica's daughter Danielle (who's portrayed by twins Annabelle & Isabella Ivlev) is also Luke's daughter as well. And while he gets a fairly roundabout reference in "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 6, "Requiem," our bulletproof hero of Harlem is nowhere to be seen for the moment (though, at the very least, we know he and his buddy Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will be joining the fun sooner than later). That said, it doesn't take a degree in comics to realize that Danielle is meant to represent the legacy of both her parents ... and, in all likelihood, is destined for a journey similar to the one she undertakes in the pages of Marvel's comics.

But what about the here and now in "Daredevil: Born Again"? The early raid on Jessica's house in "Requiem" is notable for her official reentry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of course, but also for the rather casual way she reacts to her own daughter in danger. Though never actually shown, is this a hint towards Danielle's nascent superpowers? Do the comics shed any further light on what to expect? We're glad you asked.