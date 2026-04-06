Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Show Luke Cage & Iron Fist In Defenders Reunion
If the recent release of "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 has unleashed a fresh round of nostalgia for Marvel's semicanonical Netflix shows, that's nothing compared to a few, very specific set photos that have been making the rounds on the internet lately. Nobody can forget how those various series attempted to pull off what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was already doing on the big screen, building up to "Avengers"-sized blockbusters through the ground-level heroes they happened to have the rights to. Thus, "The Defenders" was born ... and it was kind of a mess.
Maybe the second time will be the charm? Ever since we found out that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones would be appearing in the MCU's "Daredevil" revival series, fans have been eager to see whether the other members of New York City's ragtag super-group would be coming along for the ride. That day has finally arrived, based on several pictures taken from the set of "Born Again" season 3 (via The Wrap). While we can't link directly to them, the images reveal that the last two missing vigilantes — Finn Jones as martial arts expert/billionaire Danny Rand and Mike Colter as the bulletproof Luke Cage — are finally joining the fight again in a long-awaited reunion.
The set photos only showcase the actors milling around and making their way from one end of the set to the other, so there's very little to glean in terms of the plot. But this basically guarantees that all eyes will be on "Daredevil: Born Again" throughout the rest of this season and into the next. Now, let's just hope this goes a little more smoothly than last time.
The MCU is getting a second shot at doing The Defenders right
We don't want to harp too much on one of Marvel's more high-profile missteps in the early going, but, well, "The Defenders" really didn't live up to the hype the first time around. Despite carefully building up to the crossover event with several seasons centered around each individual hero, the 2017 Netflix series basically took all that goodwill and floundered it in a scattered and somewhat confusing story pitting the Defenders against the villainous The Hand organization (who appear to be making their own return in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"), a resurrected Elektra (Élodie Yung), and even the great Sigourney Weaver, who was given absolutely nothing to do.
Can viewers expect a bit of an upgrade, now that each of these heroes will be under the guidance of the "Daredevil: Born Again" creative team? That's certainly the hope, especially considering the more measured approach that season 2 is already taking as it lays the breadcrumbs for Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones. If we're bringing one Defender back, why not the remaining two? It's hard to argue with that logic, even as it raises questions about the scope of the threat they'll be facing once the third season rolls around. Will Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) still be in power by then, or is New York City doomed to face something even worse? Whatever the case, hopefully this get-together won't involve dead dragons buried deep underground that are never referenced or even alluded to again. (Yes, that actually happened.)
As we wait to have all these mysteries resolved, season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again" is currently streaming on Disney+.