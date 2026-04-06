Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Show Luke Cage & Iron Fist In Defenders Reunion

If the recent release of "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 has unleashed a fresh round of nostalgia for Marvel's semicanonical Netflix shows, that's nothing compared to a few, very specific set photos that have been making the rounds on the internet lately. Nobody can forget how those various series attempted to pull off what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was already doing on the big screen, building up to "Avengers"-sized blockbusters through the ground-level heroes they happened to have the rights to. Thus, "The Defenders" was born ... and it was kind of a mess.

Maybe the second time will be the charm? Ever since we found out that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones would be appearing in the MCU's "Daredevil" revival series, fans have been eager to see whether the other members of New York City's ragtag super-group would be coming along for the ride. That day has finally arrived, based on several pictures taken from the set of "Born Again" season 3 (via The Wrap). While we can't link directly to them, the images reveal that the last two missing vigilantes — Finn Jones as martial arts expert/billionaire Danny Rand and Mike Colter as the bulletproof Luke Cage — are finally joining the fight again in a long-awaited reunion.

The set photos only showcase the actors milling around and making their way from one end of the set to the other, so there's very little to glean in terms of the plot. But this basically guarantees that all eyes will be on "Daredevil: Born Again" throughout the rest of this season and into the next. Now, let's just hope this goes a little more smoothly than last time.