Is Marvel Hiding Characters From The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer? An Investigation

The "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer has brought new hype to the already highly anticipated blockbuster. Teasing a story that will push Tom Holland's Peter Parker to his limits, the film looks to be a character-focused outing for a version of Spidey whose personal development has often been overlooked in favor of advancing the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, while a synopsis for "Brand New Day" has confirmed a four-year time jump and hinted at what to expect, several unknowns remain. Now, we can add another mystery to the pile: some fans have noticed that Marvel seems to have digitally removed characters from the trailer, echoing what happened during the promotional cycle for 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"No Way Home" featured the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men, and prior to its release, Marvel did all it could to keep their involvement a secret. At one point, Garfield was forced to lie through his teeth after footage leaked of him on-set. Things only got more suspicious after the "Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer" hit, and fans realized it featured spoilers that technically weren't there. A fight scene shown in the trailer saw Spidey rogue Lizard recoil in mid-air as if reeling from a punch by an unknown assailant. Of course, that assailant eventually turned out to be Garfield's Web Head, confirming that Marvel had attempted to pull the webbing over our eyes.

Were we supposed to pick up on this very obvious edit as part of some genius marketing tactic? Or was it a genuine mistake that only contributed to the hype? It remains unclear, but whatever the case, Marvel might be up to the same tricks with the "Brand New Day" trailer.