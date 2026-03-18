Why Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Is Human Again In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

If you watched today's newly-released trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and came away with a few pressing questions, you're not alone. When did Tom Holland's Spidey and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher suddenly get so chummy with one another? Considering this film marks their first on-screen meeting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not sure! What exactly is going on with the mutating DNA inside Peter Parker's body? Your guess is as our good as ours. And why the heck is Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner looking so, uh, Bruce Banner-y instead of his usual Smart Hulk form? Now that we can explain.

While "Brand New Day" is sure to make good use of the character, Dr. Banner has gone through quite the trajectory since we last saw him on the big screen in "Avengers: Endgame." After helping Robert Downey, Jr.'s Tony Stark save the universe from the Mad Titan Thanos, Hulk has taken somewhat of a backseat in the years since. Banner next popped up in the post-credits scene of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in 2021, though inexplicably in his human form once again and wearing an arm sling. Hulk also had a brief foray into seasons 2 and 3 of the animated "What If...?" Disney+ series, though that's not the main universe in the MCU.

In between those appearances, however, Banner played a significant supporting role in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" — and that's where we received our official answer regarding his ability to switch from Smart Hulk to "puny" Bruce once more. For those who skipped that series, well, you missed out on one of the funnier and more entertaining Disney+ shows (despite what a bunch of angry YouTubers may have told you). Either way, here's why Bruce is slightly less green.