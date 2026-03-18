A Legendary Character Actor Has A Secret Role In Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer sees Tom Holland's character team up with The Punisher and Hulk, but we are all familiar with those heroes. Be that as it may, the teaser for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is still full of mystery, as it features "The Thing" star Keith David voicing an unnamed character. What's more, it seems that he understands the metamorphosis Spidey finds himself going through.

While the trailer keeps the information close to the vest, David's character is clearly an expert on spiders. The trailer is anchored around Peter Parker (Tom Holland) experiencing some biological changes that are similar to those of an arachnid. During the narration, David's mystery man reveals that he might be experiencing a rebirth of sorts — if he can overcome certain difficulties.

Of course, the big question is: who will David play in the movie? Based on the little information we have, Spencer Smythe is a possibility, as he is also an expert on arachnids (and robotics) in the pages of Marvel Comics. Still, it's entirely possible that Marvel Studios tapped David simply to speak in the trailer, as he is a prolific voice actor. Regardless of his role in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," however, it continues David's association with all things Spidey.