A Legendary Character Actor Has A Secret Role In Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day
The "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer sees Tom Holland's character team up with The Punisher and Hulk, but we are all familiar with those heroes. Be that as it may, the teaser for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is still full of mystery, as it features "The Thing" star Keith David voicing an unnamed character. What's more, it seems that he understands the metamorphosis Spidey finds himself going through.
While the trailer keeps the information close to the vest, David's character is clearly an expert on spiders. The trailer is anchored around Peter Parker (Tom Holland) experiencing some biological changes that are similar to those of an arachnid. During the narration, David's mystery man reveals that he might be experiencing a rebirth of sorts — if he can overcome certain difficulties.
Of course, the big question is: who will David play in the movie? Based on the little information we have, Spencer Smythe is a possibility, as he is also an expert on arachnids (and robotics) in the pages of Marvel Comics. Still, it's entirely possible that Marvel Studios tapped David simply to speak in the trailer, as he is a prolific voice actor. Regardless of his role in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," however, it continues David's association with all things Spidey.
Keith David is no stranger to Spider-Man (or superhero media)
Fans of "Spider-Man" media are probably already familiar with Keith David's legendary voice. The actor voiced FBI Agent Mosley in "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" and Tombstone in "The Spectacular Spider-Man" — the latter of whom is portrayed by Malcolm Jones III in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" — so his inclusion in the MCU is arguably long overdue.
Of course, there's more to David's superhero project oeuvre than "Spider-Man." Back in the '90s, he voiced Black Panther in "Fantastic Four: The Animated Series." Meanwhile, Marvel video game aficionados will recall his outing as Nick Fury in 2013's "Marvel Heroes." He can also be found in several DC animated projects — "The Flash," "Justice League," and "Teen Titans" — and "Spawn: The Animated Series."
There is no denying David's bona fides as a voice actor in superhero fare. However, he is a very versatile performer who's also starred in a bunch of live-action classics — "Platoon," "Road House," "They Live," "The Thing," and "Armageddon," to name a few examples. For now, his "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" role remains a mystery, but it will be interesting to see him potentially add another beloved Marvel character to his resume.