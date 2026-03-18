Spider-Man: Brand New Day Synopsis Confirms Time Jump And More Story Details

2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" infamously ended with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being erased from the memories of everyone else in his corner of Marvel's greater multiverse, including his loved ones. It was a pretty bleak turn of events, leaving Peter to operate as a now-anonymous superhero. That said, it simultaneously brought with it the opportunity for a fresh chapter — a brand new day, if you will.

Indeed, the much-anticipated trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" teams Holland's web-slinger up with Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), all the while hinting at a strange metamorphosis within Peter's DNA. Moreover, the film's official synopsis confirms a four-year time jump following the events of "No Way Home." More specifically:

"Four years have passed since the events of 'No Way Home,' and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced."

This four-year gap may have allowed Peter to gradually adjust to his new life, but the sting of losing everything he holds dear understandably lingers. His desire to reunite with MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) is difficult enough, but Peter will also have to contend with certain villains from his past re-emerging in "Brand New Day." Then there's the baffling "physical evolution" aspect, which explains why Peter approaches Bruce in the film's trailer, as he knows a thing or two about bodily transformation.