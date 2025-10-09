Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photos Reveal Return Of Marvel Villain After 8 Years

Few may remember him, but the character Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) was one of the many criminals apprehended in the 2017 Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Peter Parker aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland) spots him on the deck of a large ship, hoping to engage in an illegal arms deal. According to Peter's in-ear crime computer, Mac Gargan had an extensive criminal record that includes homicide. Mac had hoped to buy some alien-derived weapons tech (left over after the events of 2012's "The Avengers") to use in his criminal enterprises. Peter, of course, interrupts the sale, leading to a fight with the Vulture (Michael Keaton) that results in Mac being foiled, eventually apprehended by the authorities, and then thrown into prison.

One might notice that Mac had a large scorpion tattoo on his neck. This is a playful reference to Mac Gargan in Marvel's comic books becoming a high-tech, super-strong, twisted supervillain called the Scorpion. Mac Gargan doesn't play a major role in "Homecoming," but he is one of the central Spider-Man villains in Marvel canon. He also appears in one of the "Homecoming" credits scenes, in which he confronts the Vulture in prison, demanding to know Spider-Man's secret identity. It's a cute tease, implying that Mac Gargan will evolve fully into the Scorpion in a future "Spider-Man" film.

That promise will finally be fulfilled in Destin Daniel Cretton's upcoming movie, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Some photos from the set of Cretton's MCU film (which are available to view on the Twitter/X account @MyTimeToShineH) clearly show Mando at work, sporting the same bald head as he did in "Homecoming." The Scorpion is coming back, as was previously reported.