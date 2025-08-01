Spider-Man: Brand New Day Brings In An Avenger (And A Returning Villain) To Join Tom Holland

Each of Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies has had a special guest star Marvel character (as if Spider-Man himself isn't enough to get people to theaters). "Homecoming" had Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), "Far From Home" had Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and "No Way Home" had Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (plus a slight cameo from Charlie Cox as Daredevil).

The upcoming fourth film, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (which just revealed its first eight-second-long teaser) is not changing the team-up formula. The movie will face the challenge of trying to match the scale of "No Way Home" but it'll face this head-on and at worst go down swinging like Peter Parker does. It's already been confirmed that Jon Bernthal will be appearing as the Punisher in the movie, and he's sure to be (at best) an uneasy ally for Spider-Man. Now, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed two other MCU characters/actors joining the movie.

Mark Ruffalo will be appearing as Bruce Banner/the Hulk in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Ruffalo last appeared as the Hulk in 2022 Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," where a blood transfusion turned Bruce's cousin Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) into a new Hulk.

But that's not all, because the report says that Michael Mando will be reprising his role as the gangster Mac Gargan from "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Gargan was one of Adrian Toomes' (Michael Keaton) arms-dealing clients, but he got busted by Spidey during a sale and sent to prison. In the "Homecoming" post-credits scene, Gargan met with Toomes in prison and suggested they get revenge on Spider-Man.

Peter better watch his back because Marvel fans know Gargan is no simple criminal; it's his destiny to become a super-villain called the Scorpion.

