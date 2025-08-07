New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photos Reveal A Major Zendaya Spoiler

The title of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" might be meant to be taken more literally than we ever anticipated. The impending fourth film in this rebooted "Spider-Man" franchise seemed to be working with a complete blank slate, giving the eponymous superhero all sorts of room to go on a completely new adventure that we haven't seen from the franchise before. The news has since broken that none other than Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk will also be appearing, though we knew that at least some of Peter Parker's supporting cast would be coming along for the ride as well. That includes actors such as Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Zendaya as MJ, but now we've seen our biggest hint yet of how the latter may factor into the plot.

Although we can't legally embed the images here, we can link to photos taken from the set and posted on TikTok that appear to show Zendaya's MJ and Tom Holland dressed as Peter Parker reuniting in a very poignant spot. "No Way Home" memorably ended with Peter choosing not to reintroduce himself to his best friend Ned and his lover MJ, preferring to keep them safe and sacrifice his own place in their lives in the process. That momentous and heartbreaking choice seems to be headed towards a happy ending, of sorts, as we see the two characters in close proximity to each other while visiting the gravestone of Aunt May Parker (played by Marisa Tomei until the character's tragic death in "No Way Home"). "Brand New Day" is living up to its title in a big way, potentially hinting at a sharp departure from the status quo established in the previous movie and giving Peter a second chance with his fan-favorite love interest.

Of course, this is just a taste of what "Brand New Day" will have to offer. The production will inevitably leave public spaces behind in favor of shooting on sound stages far away from prying eyes, so enjoy these glimpses into the movie while they last. Stay tuned to /Film for updates as they come in.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters July 31, 2026.