New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photos Reveal A Major Zendaya Spoiler
J. Jonah Jameson famously demanded incriminating pictures of Spider-Man, and boy howdy is the internet providing. As production officially begins in Glasgow on "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Sony and Marvel Studios attempted to get out ahead of the inevitable set photos and videos by releasing a new first-look reveal of the suit star Tom Holland will be wearing as the masked menace. In the days since, social media has been flooded with various images and videos taken from gawking onlookers during filming of various action sequences in the middle of the city. Now, however, eagle-eyed fans and amateur paparazzi alike have uncovered some downright juicy visuals of what looks like a major piece of the upcoming blockbuster.
For those squeamish about even the most minor of possible spoilers, this is your cue to click away while you still can. "Brand New Day" has remained under a veil of secrecy ever since it was first announced, continuing the story of Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the game-changing events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." That threequel ended on the significant twist that saw the world at large being wiped clean of any knowledge of Peter Parker from everyone's memory — his friends and loved ones, included. That would seem to set up a radically different hero moving forward, one completely left on his own (as opposed to being funded by and allied with the biggest heavy-hitters on the Avengers team) and therefore more closely resembling his comic book counterpart.
The latest video and photos taken from the set of "Brand New Day" seem to throw a wrinkle into those assumptions, but you'll have to read on to see for yourself.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows Peter Parker and MJ reuniting in an unexpected location
The title of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" might be meant to be taken more literally than we ever anticipated. The impending fourth film in this rebooted "Spider-Man" franchise seemed to be working with a complete blank slate, giving the eponymous superhero all sorts of room to go on a completely new adventure that we haven't seen from the franchise before. The news has since broken that none other than Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk will also be appearing, though we knew that at least some of Peter Parker's supporting cast would be coming along for the ride as well. That includes actors such as Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Zendaya as MJ, but now we've seen our biggest hint yet of how the latter may factor into the plot.
Although we can't legally embed the images here, we can link to photos taken from the set and posted on TikTok that appear to show Zendaya's MJ and Tom Holland dressed as Peter Parker reuniting in a very poignant spot. "No Way Home" memorably ended with Peter choosing not to reintroduce himself to his best friend Ned and his lover MJ, preferring to keep them safe and sacrifice his own place in their lives in the process. That momentous and heartbreaking choice seems to be headed towards a happy ending, of sorts, as we see the two characters in close proximity to each other while visiting the gravestone of Aunt May Parker (played by Marisa Tomei until the character's tragic death in "No Way Home"). "Brand New Day" is living up to its title in a big way, potentially hinting at a sharp departure from the status quo established in the previous movie and giving Peter a second chance with his fan-favorite love interest.
Of course, this is just a taste of what "Brand New Day" will have to offer. The production will inevitably leave public spaces behind in favor of shooting on sound stages far away from prying eyes, so enjoy these glimpses into the movie while they last. Stay tuned to /Film for updates as they come in.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters July 31, 2026.