Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Makes A Major Change To Jessica Jones

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Episode 6 "Requiem" follow.

The creators of "Daredevil: Born Again" have said they prefer to keep Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in the "street level" niche of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's why we haven't seen Daredevil team up with most of the major Marvel superheroes. But as the "Born Again" season 2 trailer confirmed, super strong private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is back. After a lot of waiting, the sixth and latest episode of "Born Again," "Requiem" finally brings in Miss Jones to help Daredevil fight against Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). And the character has undergone a major change.

The three season "Jessica Jones" show was part of the same partnership between Marvel Television and Netflix as "Daredevil." Both shows converged (along with "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist") in the 2017 miniseries "The Defenders." Despite a consensus that "Jessica Jones" peaked with its stellar first season, Ritter was still beloved in the part, so it was a no-brainer to bring her back.

It's certainly been a long wait. "Jessica Jones" was canceled in 2019 and up to this point, "Daredevil: Born Again" has seen Matt employing Cherry (Clark Johnson) as his private investigator. Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) mentioning a "Jess" in "Born Again" Season 2 Episode 1 "The Northern Star" made the wait feel even longer.

"Requiem" at least offers a reason for why Jessica has been out of the game: she now has a young daughter, Danielle (played by twins Annabelle & Isabella Ivlev), who she most definitely did not have back during her show. "Daredevil: Born Again" shows that, if anything, being a mom means that Jessica now kicks even more ass than before.