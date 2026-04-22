Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Makes A Major Change To Jessica Jones
Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Episode 6 "Requiem" follow.
The creators of "Daredevil: Born Again" have said they prefer to keep Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in the "street level" niche of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's why we haven't seen Daredevil team up with most of the major Marvel superheroes. But as the "Born Again" season 2 trailer confirmed, super strong private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is back. After a lot of waiting, the sixth and latest episode of "Born Again," "Requiem" finally brings in Miss Jones to help Daredevil fight against Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). And the character has undergone a major change.
The three season "Jessica Jones" show was part of the same partnership between Marvel Television and Netflix as "Daredevil." Both shows converged (along with "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist") in the 2017 miniseries "The Defenders." Despite a consensus that "Jessica Jones" peaked with its stellar first season, Ritter was still beloved in the part, so it was a no-brainer to bring her back.
It's certainly been a long wait. "Jessica Jones" was canceled in 2019 and up to this point, "Daredevil: Born Again" has seen Matt employing Cherry (Clark Johnson) as his private investigator. Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) mentioning a "Jess" in "Born Again" Season 2 Episode 1 "The Northern Star" made the wait feel even longer.
"Requiem" at least offers a reason for why Jessica has been out of the game: she now has a young daughter, Danielle (played by twins Annabelle & Isabella Ivlev), who she most definitely did not have back during her show. "Daredevil: Born Again" shows that, if anything, being a mom means that Jessica now kicks even more ass than before.
Jessica Jones and Luke Cage have a daughter, Danielle
"Requiem" actually introduces Danielle before Jessica. Armed men employed by the CIA (which is working with Fisk in an arms smuggling operation) arrive at Jessica's suburban house to kill her. Outside the house, the unseen Jessica beats them up easily, but the scene stays inside the house. Danielle plays with a flash bang grenade one of the soldiers threw into the house, waving it like a fairy's wand. Then her mom comes back inside, finally revealing her face, and defuses it.
Danielle is a character from the comics, created by Jessica's original co-creators Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos in comic series "The Pulse." In the comics, she is Danielle Cage, daughter of Jessica and her husband Luke Cage. (Note how she's named after Danny Rand/Iron Fist, Luke's best friend.) This is likely the case in the MCU as well; Jessica obliquely mentions Luke this episode, and the live-action Danielle appears to brown skinned like her dad as well. Mike Colter, who plays the MCU Luke Cage, also shared some now-deleted details on social media indicating he is returning as Luke soon. (Read further at your own risk of spoilers.)
While the episode doesn't mention if Danielle has superpowers, Jessica didn't seem too worried about her daughter holding a live flash bang. Yet at the same time, that house raid scene showed why introducing Danielle represents a big change for Jessica. She's as sardonic and cynical as ever, but now she's got a family to protect, and she absolutely will. While Jessica deserves a happy ending, let's hope parenthood doesn't keep her out of the superhero scene too much going forward.
"Daredevil: Born Again" is streaming on Disney+.