Why Daredevil Hasn't Joined Other MCU Superheroes After Born Again

Before Charlie Cox's Daredevil was truly born again, he popped up in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. First, Matt Murdock served as Peter Parker's lawyer in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Then, Daredevil's nemesis Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) was a major villain on "Hawkeye." The latter show spun off into "Echo," where Daredevil made a brief flashback cameo. Most memorably, Daredevil guest-starred in episode 8 of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law." The show put a more comedic spin on Daredevil (which Charlie Cox defends), and he hooked up with his fellow superhero lawyer, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). As Jen puts it: "I smash fourth walls and bad endings ... and sometimes Matt Murdock!"

These bits essentially reassured Marvel fans that the fan-favorite "Daredevil" series, though not overseen by Marvel Studios, was indeed canon. However, fans should not expect "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 to venture much into the broader Marvel-ous setting.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, "Daredevil: Born Again" showrunner Dario Scardapane said that the show purposefully narrows its focus to keep Daredevil at the street level where he belongs.