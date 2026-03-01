Why Daredevil Hasn't Joined Other MCU Superheroes After Born Again
Before Charlie Cox's Daredevil was truly born again, he popped up in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. First, Matt Murdock served as Peter Parker's lawyer in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Then, Daredevil's nemesis Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) was a major villain on "Hawkeye." The latter show spun off into "Echo," where Daredevil made a brief flashback cameo. Most memorably, Daredevil guest-starred in episode 8 of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law." The show put a more comedic spin on Daredevil (which Charlie Cox defends), and he hooked up with his fellow superhero lawyer, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). As Jen puts it: "I smash fourth walls and bad endings ... and sometimes Matt Murdock!"
These bits essentially reassured Marvel fans that the fan-favorite "Daredevil" series, though not overseen by Marvel Studios, was indeed canon. However, fans should not expect "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 to venture much into the broader Marvel-ous setting.
In an interview with SFX Magazine, "Daredevil: Born Again" showrunner Dario Scardapane said that the show purposefully narrows its focus to keep Daredevil at the street level where he belongs.
"The joke we make is, 'Oh, those guys [the Avengers and such] are uptown – we're downtown!' We kind of have a pocket that's in this world of Hell's Kitchen, in this world of New York. I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world but the story that we're focusing on is really granular."
Born Again is carving out a 'street level' niche for Daredevil
"Daredevil: Born Again" has featured other superheroes besides Daredevil himself. The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) made a few appearances in season 1, which also introduced a new vigilante, the White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes). Looking ahead, "Born Again" season 2 will bring back Krysten Ritter as super-strong private investigator Jessica Jones.
These characters fit into the same "street-level" niche as Daredevil; supervillains like the kind the Avengers deal with are above their paygrade. Spider-Man (Tom Holland) walks in both worlds, and Punisher is even set to appear in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." However, due to the conditions of the Spider Man rights-sharing agreement between Marvel and Sony, Spider-Man himself can't appear in Disney+ shows like "Daredevil: Born Again."
Rather than an alien warlord after some Infinity Stones, "Daredevil: Born Again" focused on a truer villain: political corruption. Wilson Fisk became Mayor of New York City and weaponized corrupt cops into his personal army. However, Dario Scardapane indicated to SFX the show won't be in that realm forever.
"Getting into the realm of politics, New York politics, the 'Game of Thrones' intrigue behind the scenes. Okay, that's fun too, but as it becomes almost too topical, it feels like it's going away from the large, mythological genre stuff," said Scardapane, who said Fisk's term as mayor will be over by season 2. "What we're doing going forward feels more like a return to the [Frank] Miller-era comics. So yeah, it was fun to play in the realm of politics, but I like something a little more street level, personally," he continued.
Frank Miller remade Daredevil (and then Batman) into a more noir-influenced character. Expect more urban crime action, less MCU crossovers, in future "Born Again" seasons.