Why Cherry From Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Looks So Familiar

With all due respect to the Russo Brothers (you know, the guys behind that original hit colloquially memed online as "Cherk"), we're here today to talk about a very different kind of "Cherry." Marvel's "Daredevil: Born Again" might be making headlines for bringing back — and occasionally killing off — certain characters from the Netflix series, but don't underestimate the new additions to the supporting cast. Even among these newbies, performances by Nikki M. James as legal partner Kirsten McDuffie or the late Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala/White Tiger have certainly taken the fandom by storm. Yet the entire creative team has one key cast member to thank for arguably the show's best and most welcome new element: Clark Johnson as the always reliable, even-keeled private investigator Cherry.

Thus far, we've seen Cherry emerge as one of the standout characters in Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) close circle of allies. One of the very few individuals to become aware of Matt's secret identity as Daredevil, Cherry goes from a retired NYPD detective to Matt's personal private investigator. Willing and able to go to any lengths to help Matt's legal cases, up to and including leading corrupt cops on a merry chase through the streets of New York City in order to get a key witness to court in time, the trusted ally has helped "Born Again" define a fresh new identity all to itself.

So where did Kevin Feige and the Marvel team find this veteran character actor to help Matt throughout the new season? Johnson might be a new face to comic book fans (though, as we'll soon see, he absolutely shouldn't be), but those who know their television history should've immediately adopted the Leonardo DiCaprio point meme from the moment Johnson first walked onto the scene in the premiere of "Daredevil: Born Again." Here's where you've seen Clark Johnson before.